Become a brand to watch with a .tv domain

RM  151.99 /year

Secure a .tv domain and prove your media credentials.

.tv
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Get ahead in entertainment with a .tv domain extension

If you’re planning to feature video content or broadcast an online channel on your new website, a .tv domain name will help you find the right audience.
Popular among sites with a media focus, .tv domain extensions help tell the world that specific brands offer streaming services or manage video content.
Get ahead in entertainment with a .tv domain extension

Why register a .tv domain?

Don’t let all your video content go unnoticed by hiding your website behind the wrong TLD. Registering a .tv site tells your customers you’re a media brand and makes marketing simpler.
Most users look for clues in your URL to quickly understand what services your brand offers. If you’re running a video site, then a .tv top-level domain tells the internet exactly what you’re about.
The benefits don’t end there. Since a .tv domain name doesn’t tie your site to a specific location, you’re free to expand your media business into new markets and attract web traffic from around the world.
Why register a .tv domain?

.tv domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .tv domain names.

What .tv domains are used for?

Who can buy .tv domains?

How can I register my .tv domain name with Hostinger?

How much do .tv domain names cost?