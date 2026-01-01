Publishing video content online and convinced a .tv domain name is right for your website? That makes sense! Luckily, you can register your chosen domain name with Hostinger in just a few clicks.

1. Scroll up on this page until our domain availability checker. In the search bar, enter your desired domain name and hit search.

2. Select the domain you feel is right for your website, create a Hostinger account, and pay for your purchase.

3. Follow the instructions to complete your domain name registration.

4. Finally, you’ll be asked to verify ownership of your .tv domain name via email.

Once that’s all done, you’ll be the proud owner of a .tv registry. You can return to your Hostinger account at any time to manage your domain names, get domain privacy, and take care of everything else related to the registration.

Hostinger is a responsible, ICANN-accredited registrar. This means that we have the highest standards when it comes to secure domain registration. And, of course, if you run into any difficulty, our live support team is available 24/7.

Already have a .tv domain registered elsewhere? We’re happy to migrate that over to Hostinger – you simply need to ask for a domain transfer. Don’t worry, we’ll do all the technical stuff for you.

Other domain name extensions are available if you’re not in the market for .tv domains. Simply use the domain checker to find the right TLD for your website.