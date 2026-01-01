What does a .it domain mean?

.it is the national top-level domain assigned to Italy, helping you sell your products or services to the Italian market. .it websites inform visitors right away that the businesses are associated with this beautiful country, or closely associated with Italian products.

Using .it domain names will also support your growth in Italy and give you an SEO advantage by making your site more visible on local search results.

If you are located in the European Union, you can also create domain hacks with a .it extension. Some of the words you can play with in your domain names include ex.it and spl.it.