৳  2,209.0011% সাশ্রয়
৳  1,969.00 /১ম বছর

.app
What does a .app domain mean?

Valued at hundreds of billions of dollars, the app market is showing zero hints of slowing down. .app is the ultimate domain extension to promote your creation on the internet and set yourself apart from the competition.
Join thousands of app developers and startups who have created success using a .app top-level domain.
Why register a .app domain?

  • A .app domain is short, secure, and instantly signals a focus on applications.
  • Great for showcasing mobile apps, web tools, updates, or product features.
  • Comes with built-in security – HTTPS is automatically enforced.
  • Builds trust and credibility with users and search engines alike.
