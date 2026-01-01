Boost your app downloads with a .app domain
Create an eye-catching website to promote your .app.
What does a .app domain mean?
Why register a .app domain?
- A .app domain is short, secure, and instantly signals a focus on applications.
- Great for showcasing mobile apps, web tools, updates, or product features.
- Comes with built-in security – HTTPS is automatically enforced.
- Builds trust and credibility with users and search engines alike.
