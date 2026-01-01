A global business starts with the .biz domain
Register a .biz extension today and attract customers from all around the world.
What is a .biz domain?
Why choose a .biz domain?
- Tailored for businesses looking for a professional online presence
- Affordable and widely available compared to .com
- Recognized globally as business-focused
- Great for small businesses, startups, and ecommerce.
