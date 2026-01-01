Put your .town on the map
A .town domain is great for local governments, news sites, and community projects that serve specific towns or regions.
Why register a .town domain?
- Give your site a local identity that builds trust and relevance.
- Bring communities together and promote events, news, services, or initiatives within your town.
- Improve local SEO and make it easier for people nearby to find you online.
- Use it for anything — from town councils and local blogs to business directories and tourism guides.
What does a .town domain mean?
