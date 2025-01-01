What does a .town domain mean?

A .town domain is a geographic top-level domain ideal for location-based websites. It’s commonly used by municipalities, local businesses, real estate agencies, event organizers, and tourism boards looking to connect with their communities.

Whether you’re managing a town website or spotlighting what makes your local area unique, .town helps reinforce that focus right in your URL. It’s simple, specific, and ready to support projects both big and small.

Put your community front and center with a domain that says exactly where you belong.