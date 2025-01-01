What is a .fm domain?

.fm is originally known as the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) for the Federated States of Micronesia. However, due to its association with ‘FM’ radio, the .fm extension is now widely used in the broadcasting industry.

Whether you’re running a radio station, podcast platform, or music streaming service, a .fm domain immediately tells the audience that you're a reliable audio content source. Secure your .fm web address today and get your voice heard by the right audience.