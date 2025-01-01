Make headlines with a .press domain
Deliver credibility with a .press domain – it’s a superb choice for journalists, media outlets, and public relations teams.
What is a .press domain?
A .press domain is designed for anyone working in journalism, media, communications, or public affairs.
Whether you’re launching a news site, managing a press room, or sharing official statements, it signals that your content is timely, authoritative, and built for publishing.
Why register a .press domain?
Choosing a .press domain can help you stand out.
- It’s purpose-built for publishing. Shows visitors your website is news or media-related at first glance.
- It’s ideal for journalists and PR teams. Host articles, press releases, media kits, or portfolios.
- It enhances trust and authority, adding professionalism to your digital presence.
Whether it’s breaking news or fresh gossip, a .press domain will help people hear news from you first.
