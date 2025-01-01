Make headlines with a .press domain

₹  6,809.00SAVE 96%
₹  269.00 /1st yr

Deliver credibility with a .press domain – it’s a superb choice for journalists, media outlets, and public relations teams.

.press
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Get a free .press domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

.press domain free domain section image

What is a .press domain?

A .press domain is designed for anyone working in journalism, media, communications, or public affairs.
Whether you’re launching a news site, managing a press room, or sharing official statements, it signals that your content is timely, authoritative, and built for publishing.
A mouse cursor points at a web page displaying the text "www," indicating a website address.

Why register a .press domain?

Choosing a .press domain can help you stand out.

  • It’s purpose-built for publishing. Shows visitors your website is news or media-related at first glance.
  • It’s ideal for journalists and PR teams. Host articles, press releases, media kits, or portfolios.
  • It enhances trust and authority, adding professionalism to your digital presence.
Whether it’s breaking news or fresh gossip, a .press domain will help people hear news from you first.
Break stories with a .press domain today.
Diagram illustrating a network with a lock and key, symbolizing security and access control in digital systems.

Explore the possibilities from our TLD list

.ai

.blog

.cc

.cloud

.co

.com

.fun

.gg

.icu

.in

.io

.net

.online

.org

.shop

.space

.store

.tech

.academy

.actor

View more