The .help domain is a clear, compassionate way to show you’re here to support, guide, or solve problems.
The .help extension is ideal for anyone offering guidance or support – including customer service hubs, how-to blogs, knowledge bases, charities, and online communities.
It’s also a great fit for product documentation, educational platforms, and businesses that want a dedicated space for FAQs or troubleshooting.
Why pick a .help domain name?
A .help domain builds immediate trust. Visitors know exactly what to expect – a place that exists to solve problems or provide answers.
It’s also less crowded than traditional domains, so you’re more likely to get the exact name you want. Plus, it works great as a standalone site or as a support subdomain for your main brand.
Ready to make a difference online? Register your .help domain today and let your support reach the people who need it.