Inspire connections and joy with .life domain names
Does your business or organization have a zest for life and bring an unmakeable enthusiasm to what you do? Perhaps you’re dedicated to improving the lives of others or love exploring why we’re all here?
Secure a .life domain to share your ideas with the world. One of the newer domain extensions, .life offers originality and broad applicability.
Why register a .life domain?
A .life domain is not industry or function-specific, meaning that it could be the right choice for all kinds of businesses and organizations with even a vague focus on life issues.
For example, personal development or wellness coaches secure a .life domain to highlight their dedication to self-improvement. On the other hand, community leaders, charities, or health services choose it because of the impact they have on the lives of others.
It may simply be the case that your company name or movement includes the word ‘life.’ In this case, you want to use the TLD as a domain hack, like thecreative.life or living.life.
.life domain FAQs
