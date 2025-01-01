Get seen in Catalonia with a .cat domain
₹ 2,009.00SAVE 61%₹ 789.00 /year
Register your .cat domain and connect with the Catalan audience.
Check more domain names
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
What is a .cat domain?
.cat is a sponsored generic top-level domain (TLD) for the Catalan language, spoken by over 9 million people across the autonomous Spain regions of Catalonia and Valencia. Outside Spain, Catalan-speaking communities also exist in Andorra, France, and Italy.
Secure a .cat domain today and show that your website celebrates Catalan culture and heritage. Don’t wait – domain flippers are always on the lookout for great .cat names.
Who can buy the .cat extension?
While there are no geographical restrictions, the .cat extension is reserved for websites serving content in Catalan or promoting its cultural richness.
Whether you’re building a personal blog, an ecommerce store, or a business website, using a .cat domain guarantees your spot in the vibrant Catalan online community. People will know that your site caters specifically to them, resulting in more clicks (and customers).