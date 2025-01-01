Grow your business in Japan with a .jp domain
Connect with the Japanese audience with a domain that says ‘Made in Japan’.
What is a .jp domain?
.jp is the country-code top-level domain (ccTLD) of Japan. Since only businesses officially registered under the Law of Japan can register a .jp domain, owning one means getting the trust of Japanese consumers.
Show that your website caters to the Japanese culture and accepts payments in yen with the .jp extension today. Hurry – don’t let competitors or domain flippers snatch your ideal web address.
Strengthen your brand presence in Japan
When you use a .jp domain, search engines like Google will prioritize your website in Japanese search results. This means you'll have a better chance of reaching Japanese customers searching for products or services you’re offering.
A recent survey also said that less than 30% of the Japanese population speaks English. By registering a .jp domain, you give assurance to the Japanese audience that your content is written in the language they understand.