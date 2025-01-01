Create your own .space domain

₹  2,099.00SAVE 96%
₹  89.00 /year

.space domains are for creatives. Showcase who you are and what you stand for.

.space
Free WHOIS privacy protection
24/7 support
No technical knowledge required
Check more domain names

Get a free .space domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

Get a free .space domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

What are the benefits of .space domains?

With a .space domain, carve out your niche on the web and immediately set the scene for your website visitors. A .space extension allows you to define who you are – no wonder .space domain names are popular among freelance creatives.
What are the benefits of .space domains?

Why choose a .space domain?

Are you a creative looking to build your personal brand? Are you opening an ecommerce shop or hoping to build an online community of like-minded people? .space domain names suit all these projects.
Alternatively, if you are an astronaut, rocket scientist, or just a fan of space in general, there’s no better domain name. .space is the perfect domain extension to create space-related websites.
Why choose a .space domain?

Explore the Possibilities and Choose the Right Domain Name for Your Website

.ae

.ag

.agency

.ai

.am

.app

.asia

.at

.be

.bio

.biz

.blog

.business

.bz

.ca

.cat

.cc

.cfd

.ch

.cl

.space domain FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about .space domain names.

What is .space?

Are .space domains good?

Are .space domains safe?

Who can register a .space domain?

How much does a .space domain cost?

How can I get a free .space domain?