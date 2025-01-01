What is a .money domain?

A .money domain is a finance-focused top-level domain designed for anyone working in, writing about, or building tools around financial topics. It’s perfect for advisors, personal finance bloggers, investors, fintech companies, and educators.

This extension adds clarity, improves memorability, and reinforces your authority – whether you’re launching a new tool or sharing smart tips for managing cash flow.

Build a brand that talks about money – and means business.