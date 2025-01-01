Move in with a .immo domain
If you’re in the real estate business, a .immo domain makes your focus instantly clear.
Why choose a .immo domain?
Make your real estate brand easier to find, trust, and remember.
- Show buyers, renters, and investors that your site is about real estate – right from the URL.
- Improve search visibility with a domain that’s relevant, memorable, and local-friendly.
- Build trust with clients by using an industry-specific domain that adds legitimacy.
- Use it for agency sites, property listings, landing pages, or lead generation campaigns.
What is a .immo domain?
A .immo domain is a real estate-focused top-level domain designed for professionals and businesses in the property market. Short for “Immobilien” (the German word for real estate), it’s ideal for agencies, developers, platforms, and independent agents across Europe and beyond.
Whether you’re working in residential, commercial, or rental markets, a .immo extension instantly connects your domain name to your industry – helping you attract more qualified traffic and stand out in a competitive space.
Looking to grow your real estate brand? Secure your .immo domain today and turn every visit into a new opportunity.