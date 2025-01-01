What is a .gratis domain?

The .gratis extension is a top-level domain based on the Spanish and Latin word for “free.” It’s designed for websites that provide content, services, or products at no cost – whether fully or as part of a freemium model.

Perfect for creators, SaaS tools, nonprofits, marketers, and educators, this extension helps build transparency and trust while boosting click-through rates. With .gratis, your domain becomes part of the pitch.

