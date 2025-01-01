Take over the Luxembourg market with a .lu domain

Find the perfect .lu domain and establish your online presence in Luxembourg.

.lu
What is the .lu domain?

.lu is the country-code domain for Luxembourg, a multilingual nation surrounded by Belgium, France, and Germany. While closely related to Luxembourg, anyone can freely register and use a .lu domain regardless of location.
Register a .lu TLD today to target the Luxembourg market, while slowly expanding your operations to its neighboring European countries.
Why choose a .lu domain for your business?

Luxembourg may be small in size, but it has a big economic potential. The country boasts the second-highest GDP per capita globally, making it one of the world's wealthiest countries.
The .lu extension gives you an opportunity to tap into this lucrative market. Whether you’re running a blog, a business site, or an ecommerce store, Luxembourgian customers will know that your content is tailored to serve the local market.
