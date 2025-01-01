Bring your people together with a .team domain
A .team domain is all about collaboration, connection, and shared purpose – the perfect fit for groups that work, play, or grow together.
The .team extension works great for sports organizations, business departments, agencies, project groups, esports squads, and even families or fan communities.
If your project involves collaboration, shared values, or group effort, a .team domain makes it clear that you’re working as one.
Why register a .team domain name?
A .team domain helps your group stand out while staying connected. It builds credibility, creates a sense of unity, and tells visitors exactly what to expect – a collective behind the content or services.
It’s also a solid choice for internal portals, recruiting microsites, or team-building initiatives within companies. And since it’s open to everyone, there are no restrictions on how you use it.
