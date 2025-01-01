Why register a .team domain name?

A .team domain helps your group stand out while staying connected. It builds credibility, creates a sense of unity, and tells visitors exactly what to expect – a collective behind the content or services.

It’s also a solid choice for internal portals, recruiting microsites, or team-building initiatives within companies. And since it’s open to everyone, there are no restrictions on how you use it.

Got a team worth spotlighting? Register your .team domain today and put your group on the map.