What is an .archi domain?

An .archi domain is a top-level domain created specifically for architects and architecture-related organizations. It’s ideal for individual professionals, design studios, educational institutions, and associations looking for a domain that reflects their craft.

This extension gives your site more meaning, improves memorability, and reinforces your connection to the architectural world. It’s a strong signal that your work is thoughtful, structured, and built with purpose.

Make your digital presence as intentional as your designs.