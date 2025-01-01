What is a .pk domain?

A .pk domain is a top-level country code domain (ccTLD) for Pakistan – a large and growing market. With your own .pk domain, you will make the right impression on Pakistanis, showing that your business is committed to the market. You will also rank higher on local searches, as the .pk extension shows Google that your website operates in Pakistan.

Register a .pk domain today and launch a localized website for Pakistan.