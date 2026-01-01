Register your .com-co domain name
₱1,659/yr₱1,189/1st yearFor first year
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About the .com-co domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .com-co domain
What is a .com.co domain?
A second-level domain under Colombia’s .co country-code TLD, .com.co is used mainly for commercial sites. It has no broad eligibility limits, but is part of the .co registry’s third-level domain structure.
Who is a .com.co domain for?
A .com.co domain works well for businesses, startups, freelancers, and ecommerce brands targeting Colombian audiences or Latin American markets. It helps create a clear local presence while staying easy to recognize.
Why choose a .com.co domain?
A .com.co domain can help businesses present a clear, professional web address with a familiar structure that supports trust and recognition. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing as your brand grows.
Domain information for .com.co
TLD
.com.co
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.com.co domain FAQs
What does a .com.co domain mean?
.com.co is a second-level domain under Colombia’s .co country code. It is commonly used by businesses and commercial sites, especially when the shorter .com name is unavailable.
Is a .com.co domain trusted?
Yes. It works like other standard domains in browsers, email, and search. .com.co is an officially delegated domain under Colombia’s .co registry, which helps confirm it is a real, valid extension.
Is a .com.co a good domain?
Yes, if you want a business-style domain with a Colombian connection or a name that is easier to find than .com. Search engines treat it the same for SEO; your content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .com.co domain or .com domain?
Choose .com.co if you want a commercial look and the .com version is taken, or if your audience already knows .co names. Choose .com if you want the most familiar global option and broadest recognition.
Who can register a .com.co domain?
Anyone can register a .com.co domain. It is not limited to people or businesses in Colombia, so registrations are open to individuals and companies worldwide.
Are there restrictions on .com.co domains?
Yes, the name must follow standard domain rules, such as using letters, numbers, and hyphens only. It also cannot be a reserved or prohibited name set by the registry.
How much does a .com.co domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .com.co domain costs ₱1,189 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,659/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.