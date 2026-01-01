Deploy Hermes Agent in one click installation.
Self-improving AI agent with a browser-based admin panel, multi-platform messaging, and 200+ supported LLM models.
Choose a VPS plan for Hermes Agent
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hermes Agent
Ang Hermes Agent ay isang self-improving na AI agent na binuo ng Nous Research na lumilikha ng mga kasanayan mula sa karanasan at pinipino ang mga ito habang ginagamit. Hindi tulad ng mga static na AI assistant, bumubuo ito ng persistent memory na nagiging mas mahalaga sa paglipas ng panahon. Kumokonekta ito nang sabay-sabay sa Telegram, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, Signal, at email sa gateway mode, na may suporta para sa OpenRouter, OpenAI, Anthropic, at custom na LLM endpoints.
Ang self-hosting ng Hermes Agent sa iyong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng lahat ng API keys, conversation history, at business context sa iyong sariling infrastructure, na may dedicated resources para sa web browsing, code execution, at multi-agent workflows na tumatakbo nang walang external throttling.
Key features of Hermes Agent
Browser-Based Admin Panel
Manage config, API keys, sessions, and skills from a full web dashboard alongside the in-browser terminal.
Self-Improving Learning Loop
The agent creates and refines skills from every interaction, with a Skills Hub tap for sharing reusable capabilities across deployments.
Multi-Platform Messaging
Connect simultaneously to Telegram, Discord, Slack, WhatsApp, Signal, and email without managing separate bots.
200+ LLM Models
Route requests through OpenRouter or connect directly to Anthropic, OpenAI, and custom endpoints for maximum flexibility.
Built-in Task Scheduler
Automate recurring tasks with the built-in cron scheduler and run parallel workstreams with subagent support.
Persistent Memory and Undo
Skills, session history, and memories survive restarts; rewind any conversation with the /undo command when a turn goes off-track.
Why run Hermes Agent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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