Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobileSelect
AI API routing proxy na may token optimization para sa 40+ LLM providersSelect
Ackee is a self-hosted Node.js analytics tool for privacy-focused website trackingSelect
Open-source no-code workflow automation with 200+ app integrationsSelect
Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgetingSelect
Kompletong interface para sa pamamahala ng database na sumusuporta sa higit sa 11 na sistema ng databaseSelect
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive mapsSelect
All-in-one workspace combining docs, whiteboards, and databases with AISelect
Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memorySelect
Open-source LLMOps platform for prompts, evaluation, and LLM observabilitySelect
Persistent memory for AI coding agents with hybrid BM25 vector and graph searchSelect
Stream personal music libraries through a Subsonic-compatible API serverSelect
Personal flight journal with interactive map, stats, and multi-user supportSelect
Open-source AI content marketing agent for multi-platform publishing and monetizationSelect
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancersSelect
Open-source alert management platform for consolidating monitoring alertsSelect
Self-hosted knowledge base with extended Markdown and per-document permissionsSelect
Self-hosted file list and WebDAV server with support for 30+ storage backendsSelect
Web interface for downloading videos from YouTube and other sitesSelect
Ampache is a web-based audio/video streaming application and media managerSelect
Lightweight self-hosted wiki with Git-backed pages and Markdown editingSelect
AnonUpload is a secure anonymous file sharing application without database requirementsSelect
All-in-one AI application for RAG, agents, and chatbots with any LLM providerSelect
Open-source Q&A platform for team knowledge sharing and community buildingSelect
Open-source DORA metrics and engineering team analytics platformSelect
Clientless web-based remote desktop gateway for RDP, VNC, SSH, and TelnetSelect
Enterprise open-source search platform built on Apache LuceneSelect
Apache Superset is a modern data exploration and visualization platform for BISelect
AppFlowy is an AI-powered open-source workspace and Notion alternativeSelect
Lightweight REST API for sending push notifications to 120+ servicesSelect
Open-source low-code platform para sa paggawa ng internal tools at applicationsSelect
Privacy-first SDK analytics para sa mobile, desktop, at web appsSelect
Native multi-model database for graphs, documents, and key-value dataSelect
Multi-model database for graph, document, key-value, and time series dataSelect
Self-hosted internet archiving solution for preserving web pages and mediaSelect
Collaborative platform for AI engineers to build high-quality datasetsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted comment system with Go backend and embeddable JS widgetSelect
AstrBot is an open-source multi-platform AI chatbot frameworkSelect
Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server with multi-user supportSelect
Open-source identity provider focused on flexibility and versatilitySelect
Open-source self-hosted authentication server with social login, MFA, and RBACSelect
Open-source self-hosted Database-as-a-Service platform for PostgreSQL automationSelect
Modern download automation tool for torrents and usenet with real-time IRC monitoringSelect
Open-source Zapier alternative para sa pagkonekta ng apps at pag-automate ng workflowsSelect
Baby tracking app helping parents monitor daily activities and healthSelect
Web UI para sa restic backups na may scheduling, encryption, at file-level restoreSelect
Self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server for calendars and contactsSelect
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager and home bar inventory trackerSelect
Open-source no-code database and Airtable alternative for teamsSelect
Automated subtitle management and download companion for Sonarr and RadarrSelect
Minimalist self-hosted habit tracker focused on daily check-ins and streaksSelect
Privacy-first browser-based PDF toolkit for merging, splitting, converting, and editing PDFsSelect
Lightweight server monitoring platform with Docker statistics and alertsSelect
Lightweight monitoring agent for Beszel server monitoring systemSelect
Lightweight self-hosted cloud storage with file sync and CalDAV/CardDAV supportSelect
Self-hosted financial accounting platform with intelligent reporting and multi-currency supportSelect
Self-hosted music streaming server with web player and mobile appsSelect
Browser-accessible 3D modeling, animation, and rendering suiteSelect
AI-powered note-taking and microblogging platform with Markdown support and task managementSelect
Personal Data Server for the Bluesky decentralized social networkSelect
Self-hosted AI coding assistant for full-stack app generation in the browserSelect
Ebook and audiobook collection manager, a community revival of ReadarrSelect
Structured self-hosted wiki for teams with books, chapters, pages, and searchSelect
Turn any public Telegram channel into an SEO-friendly microblog with RSSSelect
Headless Chrome browser as a service for web scraping and automationSelect
Personal finance budgeting app for expense tracking and financial planningSelect
Low-code platform for building business apps and workflows in minutesSelect
Self-hosted error tracking platform for application monitoringSelect
Self-hosted CI/CD framework for automated builds and deploymentsSelect
Open-source database schema change management and DevOps platformSelect
Open-source low-code API integration and workflow automation platformSelect
Self-hosted code snippet manager with syntax highlighting and searchSelect
Open-source scheduling platform for booking meetings and appointmentsSelect
Calibre-Web is a web application for browsing, reading, and managing your ebook librarySelect
Privacy-first proof-of-work CAPTCHA alternative with zero trackingSelect
Open-source IAM platform with SSO, OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SAML supportSelect
Open-source podcast hosting platform with analytics and social featuresSelect
Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server for building live applicationsSelect
Website change detection and monitoring tool with visual selection and notificationsSelect
Open-source database diagram editor with AI DDL export and schema visualizationSelect
Privacy-focused ChatGPT web interface with local data storage and conversation managementSelect
Full-stack uptime and infrastructure monitoring with public status pagesSelect
Open source server monitoring and uptime tracking applicationSelect
Infrastructure and application monitoring with auto-discovery and alertingSelect
Self-hosted file vault for uploading and sharing files with shareable linksSelect
Open-source employee onboarding platform with Slack bot and workflow automationSelect
Open-source embedding database for AI applications and semantic searchSelect
WordPress fork without Gutenberg block editor, focused on stabilitySelect
Columnar OLAP database for real-time analytics with millisecond query latencySelect
Web-based database management tool for comprehensive data administrationSelect
Cloudflare Tunnel daemon for secure remote access without opening portsSelect
Self-hosted cloud storage platform with file management and sharing capabilitiesSelect
Lightweight headless CMS platform for content management and APIsSelect
VS Code running in the browser for remote development from any deviceSelect
Open-source platform for provisioning self-hosted cloud development environmentsSelect
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for documentation and note-takingSelect
Self-hosted browser-based office suite for collaborative document editingSelect
Self-hosted Google-Reader-inspired RSS reader with keyboard shortcuts and mobile appsSelect
Self-hosted online file converter supporting 1000+ formatsSelect
Open-source reactive database platform for modern application developmentSelect
Lightweight PHP OPDS and HTML server that exposes a Calibre ebook library to mobile readers and browsersSelect
Self-hosted dashboard for managing servers, uptime, and network infrastructureSelect
Privacy-first product analytics for mobile, web, and desktop applicationsSelect
Open-source web crawler for AI applications with LLM-ready outputSelect
Multi-server task scheduler and runner with web-based interfaceSelect
OSINT platform aggregating 27 real-time global data sources into a unified dashboardSelect
Secure, encrypted note and file sharing service inspired by PrivNoteSelect
End-to-end encrypted collaborative office suite with zero-knowledge storageSelect
Web-based tool for encryption, encoding, compression, and data analysis operationsSelect
DAG-based workflow scheduler with web UI for managing cron jobs and task pipelinesSelect
Self-hosted photo manager with face recognition and object detectionSelect
Minimalist server dashboard with real-time CPU, RAM, storage, and network statsSelect
A self-hostable personal dashboard with widgets, themes, and status-checkingSelect
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption and topic-based threadsSelect
Databasus is a database backup tool for PostgreSQL, MySQL, and MongoDBSelect
AI-powered SQL chat interface for exploring and visualizing any databaseSelect
Self-hosted location history tracker with heatmaps and travel statisticsSelect
DB Browser for SQLite is a visual tool for creating, designing, and editing SQLite database filesSelect
Lightweight BitTorrent client with web interface and plugin supportSelect
The Denoland key-value database for Deno DeploySelect
Open-source platform for building LLM applications with RAG, agents, and workflowsSelect
Headless CMS that wraps databases with dynamic API and admin appSelect
Open-source customer engagement platform for automated multi-channel messagingSelect
Docker Image Update Notifier to receive notifications when images are updatedSelect
Open-source expert system for guided interviews and automated document assemblySelect
Private Docker registry for storing and distributing container imagesSelect
Dockge is a fancy, easy-to-use, and reactive self-hosted Docker Compose stack managerSelect
Collaborative wiki and documentation platform with real-time editingSelect
Self-hosted document organizer with OCR, NLP extraction, and full-text searchSelect
Open-source document signing platform for digital signaturesSelect
Open-source document signing platform with e-signature capabilitiesSelect
Open-source no-code platform for building AI voice agents in minutesSelect
Lightweight file-based wiki platform for documentation and knowledge basesSelect
Open-source ERP/CRM platform for managing business operationsSelect
Unified platform for managing and monitoring domain name portfoliosSelect
Collaborative task management for organizing household chores and recurring responsibilitiesSelect
Download Spotify music from YouTube with album art, lyrics, and metadataSelect
Lightweight web UI for viewing Docker container logs in real-timeSelect
High-performance Redis-compatible in-memory data store for modern hardwareSelect
Libreng open-source diagramming tool para sa mga flowchart, UML, at network diagramSelect
Browser-based database diagram editor with SQL export and importSelect
Free self-hosted Drizzle Studio on steroids for database managementSelect
Open-source CMS for building and managing dynamic websitesSelect
Libreng dynamic DNS service para sa pag-map ng mga IP address sa mga domainSelect
DumbDo is a stupidly simple, self-hosted to-do list that just worksSelect
Encrypted backup solution supporting cloud storage and remote serversSelect
Free appointment scheduling system for businesses and professionalsSelect
Lightweight MQTT broker for IoT and messaging applicationsSelect
Next-generation graph-relational database built on PostgreSQLSelect
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache LuceneSelect
Secure Matrix client with end-to-end encryption and cross-platform messagingSelect
Self-hosted email API proxy connecting IMAP and SMTP to REST endpointsSelect
Personal media server with automatic streaming and device conversionSelect
Statistics and analytics tool for Emby and Jellyfin media serversSelect
Minimalistic web application for sending private and secure encrypted notesSelect
Self-hosted IPTV server that builds live channels from your media librarySelect
Self-hosted file-sharing platform with password protection and expiry controlsSelect
System para sa pagkontrol ng ESP8266/ESP32 microcontrollers gamit ang YAMLSelect
Free open-source CRM for managing contacts, deals, and customer relationshipsSelect
Real-time collaborative document editor with live editing and version historySelect
Modern open-source e-commerce platform on Node.js, React, GraphQL, and PostgreSQLSelect
Open-source WhatsApp API for chatbots, automation, and messaging integrationsSelect
High-performance WhatsApp API gateway written in Go for messaging automationSelect
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn diagrams and collaborative brainstormingSelect
Personal and family expense tracking applicationSelect
Lightweight, self-hosted personal expense tracker with dashboard and CSV importSelect
Turns ListenBrainz recommendations into playlists in your music librarySelect
Lightweight personal finance tracker with mobile PWA and receipt scanningSelect
Open-source vulnerability management platform for security teamsSelect
Self-hosted personal and family electronic medical record managerSelect
Open-source feedback platform for collecting and managing user feedbackSelect
Web-based file manager para sa pag-browse, pag-upload, at pamamahala ng mga file sa iyong serverSelect
Decentralized peer-to-peer file sharing using IPFS technologySelect
Automated media file processor that reduces file sizes up to 90%Select
Self-hosted multi-user file manager with role-based permissions and no databaseSelect
Self-hosted file manager for FTP, SFTP, S3, WebDAV, and 20+ storage backendsSelect
Simple WireGuard VPN server with web management interfaceSelect
Professional self-hosted personal finance and budget managerSelect
Self-hosted Firefox browser accessible through web interfaceSelect
Open-source feature flag and remote config service with A/B testingSelect
Self-hosted startpage and application dashboard for your homelabSelect
Proxy server to bypass Cloudflare protection for web scrapingSelect
Flarum is a modern, elegant forum software for building engaged communitiesSelect
Database-less Markdown note-taking app with wikilinks and full-text searchSelect
Open-source device management and endpoint security platform powered by osquerySelect
YAML-driven automation tool for downloading media from RSS, torrents, and UsenetSelect
Self-hosted feature flag management platform with Git integrationSelect
Open-source low-code tool for building LLM orchestration flows and AI agentsSelect
Open-source project management tool with Kanban boards, tables, and calendar viewsSelect
Self-hosted lightweight Git service with web interface and collaboration featuresSelect
Open-source form builder and data management platform with REST APISelect
Open-source survey platform for in-app, link, website, and email feedbackSelect
Browser-based isometric diagramming tool for infrastructure visualizationSelect
Self-hosted virtual tabletop for online RPG campaigns with maps and diceSelect
Browser-accessible parametric 3D CAD modeler for engineering and designSelect
Lightweight open-source help desk and shared inbox systemSelect
Self-hosted RSS feed aggregator for managing and reading your feedsSelect
Developer-oriented status page with multi-protocol uptime monitoring and alertingSelect
Enterprise-grade web-based code review system built on top of GitSelect
Ghost is a powerful platform for professional publishingSelect
Open-source wealth management software for tracking investment portfoliosSelect
Browser-accessible professional image editor and graphic design toolSelect
Gitea is a lightweight, open-source Git hosting platformSelect
Git to LLM-friendly text converter for AI-powered code analysisSelect
GitLab is a complete DevOps platform for Git repository management and CI/CDSelect
Self-hosted dashboard that puts all your feeds in one placeSelect
Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool with web interfaceSelect
Sentry-compatible error tracking and performance monitoring platformSelect
Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operationsSelect
Privacy-first web analytics without cookies or personal data trackingSelect
Continuous delivery server with value stream mapping and pipeline modelingSelect
Gogs is a self-hosted Git service for painless project managementSelect
Self-hosted file-sharing server with expiring links and S3 supportSelect
Lightweight self-hosted Subsonic music streaming server written in GoSelect
Docker-powered stateless API for seamless PDF conversion and generationSelect
Self-hosted push notification server with a simple REST APISelect
WhatsApp REST API and web interface for multi-device messaging automationSelect
Open-source observability platform for metrics visualization and monitoringSelect
Self-hosted genealogy platform for building and sharing family treesSelect
Modern flat-file CMS that requires no database, just files and foldersSelect
Self-hosted book collection manager with built-in reader and device syncSelect
Self-hosted bookmark manager with auto metadata extraction and full-text searchSelect
Open-source spreadsheet-database hybrid para sa paggawa ng data applicationsSelect
Self-hosted grocery and household management solution for tracking food inventorySelect
Open-source feature flagging and A/B testing platformSelect
Gamified task manager that turns productivity into an RPG adventureSelect
Modern open-source CMS with plugin marketplace and block-based editorSelect
End-to-end developer platform with SCM, CI/CD pipelines, and hosted dev environmentsSelect
Open-source GraphQL engine with instant APIs over any databaseSelect
Self-hosted Tailscale-compatible control server for WireGuard mesh networkingSelect
Open-source cron job and background task monitoring with instant alertsSelect
Real-time collaborative markdown editor for team documentationSelect
Application dashboard for organizing and accessing your web servicesSelect
Self-improving AI agent with built-in learning loop and multi-platform messagingSelect
Self-hosted Hermes AI agent and web chat UI bundled in one Docker deploymentSelect
Open-source web UI command center for the Hermes AI agentSelect
Open-source conversational form builder with conditional logic and analyticsSelect
Open-source self-hosted event management and ticketing platformSelect
Modern self-hosted dashboard to organize and monitor all your servicesSelect
Open-source home automation platform for controlling smart devicesSelect
Inventory and organization system built for home usersSelect
HomeKit bridge para sa mga non-Apple smart home device gamit ang mga pluginSelect
Modern, customizable application dashboard with Docker integrationSelect
Simple self-hosted static dashboard for organizing all your server servicesSelect
Infrastructure access gateway with automatic data masking and audit trailsSelect
Open-source API development and testing platform for developers and teamsSelect
Self-hosted plant management system for tracking care routines and garden organizationSelect
Self-hosted automation platform for building monitoring agentsSelect
Lightning-fast static site generator built with GoSelect
Open-source enterprise social network and intranet platform for teamsSelect
Fast on-the-fly image processing server for resize, crop, and format conversionSelect
Immich is a high-performance self-hosted photo and video management solutionSelect
Open-source secrets manager para sa pag-sync ng env variables at API keys sa buong teams at infrastructureSelect
Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UISelect
Browser-accessible vector graphics editor for illustrations and SVG designSelect
Open-source backend platform with auth, database, and storage for AI agentsSelect
Open-source parts inventory and BOM management for engineering teamsSelect
Privacy-respecting alternative front-end for YouTube without ads or trackingSelect
Minimalist self-hosted invoicing system for freelancers and small teamsSelect
Open-source invoicing and billing platform for freelancers and small businessesSelect
Open-source invoicing platform na may estimates, expenses, at payment portalSelect
Lightweight, self-hosted Disqus alternative for blogs and static websitesSelect
Collection of handy online tools for developers and IT professionalsSelect
Open-source PSA platform for MSPs with IT documentation, ticketing, and billingSelect
Open-source ITSM platform and CMDB for IT service and infrastructure managementSelect
Torrent tracker proxy translating queries for Sonarr, Radarr, and other automation toolsSelect
Jaeger is an open-source distributed tracing system for monitoring microservicesSelect
Free and open-source media server for organizing and streaming your media librarySelect
Media request management tool for Jellyfin, Emby, and Plex with approval workflowSelect
Jenkins is an open-source automation server for CI/CD pipelinesSelect
Self-hosted video conferencing platform with screen sharing and recordingSelect
Open-source customer data platform and event streaming pipeline for engineersSelect
Self-hosted job hunting pipeline that searches boards and tailors CVsSelect
Open-source CMS for building dynamic websites and web applicationsSelect
Self-hosted synchronization server for Joplin note-taking applicationSelect
Lightweight note-taking and checklist app with Markdown and Kanban boardsSelect
Self-hosted report server for PDF, Excel, and DOCX from HTML templatesSelect
Centralized privileged access gateway for SSH, RDP, and database sessionsSelect
Interactive web environment for live code, data analysis, and visualizationsSelect
JupyterLab is a web-based interactive development environment for notebooks and codeSelect
Self-hosted notification router connecting webhooks to messaging platformsSelect
Open-source Kanban board at project management tool, isang alternatibo sa TrelloSelect
Kanboard is a free and open-source Kanban project management softwareSelect
Open-source project management with kanban boards and GitHub integrationSelect
Self-hosted comic book manager for automated downloading and organizationSelect
Karakeep is a self-hosted bookmark manager with AI-powered tagging and searchSelect
Self-hosted digital library for comics, manga, and ebooksSelect
Self-hosted newsletter platform with drag-and-drop editor and SMTP deliverySelect
Open-source status page and uptime monitoring platform with incident managementSelect
Open-source workflow orchestration platform for data pipelines and automationSelect
Open-source identity and access management with SSO, OAuth2, and SAMLSelect
Open-source AI assistant for chatting with your documents and the webSelect
Open-source visualization UI for Elasticsearch with dashboards and searchSelect
Open-source subscription billing and payment platform for SaaS and marketplacesSelect
Self-hosted time tracking for freelancers, agencies, and teamsSelect
Self-hosted shared grocery list, recipe manager, and meal plannerSelect
Self-hosted collection manager for cataloging books, games, vinyl, and moreSelect
Lightweight self-hosted server monitoring dashboard with real-time metricsSelect
Sariling-host na media server para sa mga komiks, manga, magasin, at eBooks na may suporta sa OPDS at pag-syncSelect
Cloud-native API gateway built for hybrid and multi-cloud environmentsSelect
Open-source document Q&A chatbot with multi-LLM support and OCRSelect
Unified diagram-as-code API that renders 30+ diagram types over HTTPSelect
Modern self-hosted URL shortener with custom domains, analytics, and REST APISelect
Open-source data labeling and annotation platform for machine learning projectsSelect
Open-source metering and usage-based billing platformSelect
Langflow is a visual AI workflow builder for creating LLM applicationsSelect
Open-source LLM engineering platform for observability and evaluationSelect
Open-source grammar, style, and spell checker for 25+ languagesSelect
Self-hosted automation for ebook and audiobook downloads with author trackingSelect
Open-source project management system designed for non-project managersSelect
Federated link aggregator and discussion platform for self-hosted forumsSelect
LibreChat is an AI chat interface with RAG support for multi-provider LLM useSelect
Open-source helpdesk na may omnichannel ticketing, live chat, at SLA managementSelect
Self-hosted photo management with face recognition and AI-powered searchSelect
Self-hosted HTML5 internet speed test server with built-in results databaseSelect
Free and open-source machine translation API that is entirely self-hostedSelect
Automated music collection manager and organizer for Usenet and torrentsSelect
Open-source BI platform built around dbt for data exploration and dashboardsSelect
Professional online survey platform for creating and managing questionnairesSelect
Linkding is a minimal, fast, self-hosted bookmark managerSelect
Self-hosted Linktree alternative for branded link-in-bio pagesSelect
Linkwarden is a self-hosted bookmark manager with full-page archivingSelect
High-performance self-hosted newsletter and mailing list managerSelect
LiteLLM is an AI gateway to call 100+ LLMs using OpenAI formatSelect
Open-source Elixir notebooks for data science, ML, and real-time collaborationSelect
Lightweight authentication server providing a simplified LDAP backend for self-hosted appsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with Subsonic APISelect
Modern open-source AI chat framework supporting multiple LLM providersSelect
Self-hosted AI deep research assistant powered by cloud LLM providersSelect
Self-hosted OpenAI-compatible API server for local AI model inferenceSelect
Python-based distributed load testing tool with a real-time web UISelect
Self-hosted privacy-first knowledge base and block-based outlinerSelect
Logto is a comprehensive identity and authentication platform with OAuth and OIDC supportSelect
Comprehensive vehicle maintenance and fuel management systemSelect
Self-hosted photo management platform with album organization, EXIF browsing, and granular sharing controlsSelect
Mage AI is a data pipeline tool for building and managing ETL workflowsSelect
Self-hosted email archiving with IMAP sync, full-text search, and exportSelect
Open-source SMTP email testing tool with a browser-based inbox for developersSelect
Self-hosted music scrobble database with personal listening chartsSelect
Open-source search engine with full-text and vector search via MySQL protocolSelect
Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacementSelect
Open-source reactive Python notebook with SQL support and reproducible executionSelect
Self-hosted article proxy for clean, ad-free reading with intelligent cachingSelect
Self-hosted federated microblogging server based on the ActivityPub standardSelect
Spreadsheet-style web interface for exploring and editing PostgreSQL databasesSelect
Leading open-source web analytics platform with complete data ownership and privacySelect
Open-source Matrix homeserver for decentralized, encrypted communicationSelect
Open-source team collaboration platform with messaging, file sharing, and integrationsSelect
Open-source marketing automation for email campaigns, lead scoring, and journeysSelect
MaxKB is an open-source platform for building enterprise-grade AI knowledge base agentsSelect
Open-source document management with OCR, full-text search, and workflowsSelect
Open-source personal finance and wealth management applicationSelect
Browser-based image optimizer with format conversion and EXIF strippingSelect
Mealie is a self-hosted recipe manager with meal planning and shopping listsSelect
Automatic Video Library Manager for TV shows with Plex and Jellyfin supportSelect
Lightning-fast search engine for modern applicationsSelect
In-memory graph database for real-time analytics on connected dataSelect
Memos is a lightweight, privacy-first note-taking applicationSelect
Self-hosted remote monitoring and management platform for desktops, servers, and IoT devicesSelect
Open-source business intelligence platform for data visualization and analyticsSelect
Browser-accessible MetaTrader 5 trading terminal for 24/7 forex and CFD tradingSelect
MeTube is a web-based video downloader for YouTube and other platformsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted pastebin, file sharer, and URL shortener in RustSelect
Open-source vector database na ginawa para sa AI applications at similarity searchSelect
MindsDB is an AI platform for building machine learning models from enterprise dataSelect
Self-hosted QR code generator with custom styles and batch exportSelect
Minimalist and opinionated RSS feed reader with a clean web interfaceSelect
AI prediction engine powered by multi-agent swarm intelligence simulationSelect
Self-hosted P2P video conferencing with unlimited rooms and screen sharingSelect
Web-based MongoDB admin UI for browsing, editing, and managing databasesSelect
Document-oriented NoSQL database with JSON-like document storageSelect
Personal relationship management system for documenting your lifeSelect
Ambient soundscape mixer with productivity tools for deep focus and relaxationSelect
Open-source learning management system trusted by over 489 million users worldwideSelect
Open-source AI search engine with generative answers and source citationsSelect
Lightweight self-hosted music streaming server with native iOS and Android appsSelect
Self-hosted automated comic book downloader and library managerSelect
Fast, reliable open-source relational database for web and app workloadsSelect
Workflow automation platform with visual node-based interfaceSelect
Open-source OAuth and API integration platform for 300+ servicesSelect
Cloud-native messaging system with pub/sub, request-reply, and JetStreamSelect
Navidrome is a self-hosted music server with web and mobile streamingSelect
Self-hosted virtual browser for collaborative web browsing and streamingSelect
The world's leading open-source graph database for connected dataSelect
Secure WireGuard-based mesh VPN client with SSO and granular access controlsSelect
Open-source network infrastructure modeling for IPAM, DCIM, and documentationSelect
Real-time infrastructure monitoring agent with 800+ integrationsSelect
New API is an LLM gateway and AI asset management system for multiple providersSelect
Nextcloud is a powerful self-hosted productivity platformSelect
Browser-based server management for SSH, VNC, and RDP connectionsSelect
Universal artifact repository manager for Maven, npm, Docker, and PyPISelect
Ang NocoBase ay isang extensible na no-code/low-code platform para sa pagbuo ng mga aplikasyonSelect
Open-source Airtable alternative that turns databases into smart spreadsheetsSelect
Low-code visual tool for wiring IoT devices, APIs, and online servicesSelect
NodeBB is a modern, real-time discussion platform for building community forumsSelect
Self-hosted recipe manager with social media import and household syncSelect
Self-hosted markdown knowledge base with graph view and AI integrationSelect
Self-hosted email marketing and transactional email platformSelect
Open-source notification infrastructure for email, SMS, and push deliverySelect
Self-hosted push notification server for sending alerts via simple HTTP requestsSelect
Efficient C++ Usenet binary downloader with PAR2 repair and web UISelect
Usenet meta-search aggregator that unifies indexers behind one Newznab APISelect
Laravel-based PHP CMS for building flexible websites and web applicationsSelect
Open-source ERP and CRM platform for business management and e-commerceSelect
Self-hosted AI workspace with chat, agents, deep research, and persistent memorySelect
Self-hosted web UI for safely running predefined shell commandsSelect
Run large language models locally with a simple API for AI applicationsSelect
Self-hosted request system for Plex, Emby, and Jellyfin with auto-fulfillmentSelect
OmniTools is an all-in-one web toolkit with 80+ utilities for everyday tasksSelect
OneDev is a self-hosted Git server with built-in CI/CD and project managementSelect
Share self-destructing secrets through one-time-view linksSelect
Self-hosted online office suite with MS Office-compatible collaborative editingSelect
Open-source AI chat and enterprise search platform that works with every LLMSelect
Open-source academic journal management and open access publishing platformSelect
AI-native notebook app para sa pagsusulat, pagsasaliksik, at pag-oorganisa ng kaalaman sa isang workspaceSelect
Self-hosted AI chat interface supporting multiple LLM providers with RAG capabilitiesSelect
Open-source secrets manager for storing and accessing sensitive credentialsSelect
Personal AI assistant with multi-channel messaging support (formerly Moltbot/Clawdbot)Select
Open-source file sync and collaboration with built-in identity managementSelect
Open-source electronic health records and practice management for clinicsSelect
Self-hosted pastebin powered by Git, open-source alternative to GitHub GistSelect
Open-source autonomous AI agent to automate software engineering tasksSelect
Self-hosted personal AI core with memory, agents, and 118+ app integrationsSelect
Cloud-native observability platform for logs, metrics, traces, and dashboardsSelect
Privacy-first product analytics with real-time dashboards and session replaySelect
Open-source project management with Gantt charts, Agile boards, time trackingSelect
Open-source search and analytics engine, community fork of ElasticsearchSelect
Free and open-source DocuSign alternative for legally binding document signingSelect
Self-hosted HTML5 network speed test without Flash or JavaSelect
OpenViking is an open-source context database built for AI agentsSelect
Full-featured VPN server with web-based administration and client managementSelect
Open-source form builder with conditional logic, embeds, and response managementSelect
Open-source HR platform for employee, leave, and recruitment managementSelect
Outline is a modern team wiki and knowledge base with real-time collaborationSelect
Open-source collaborative LaTeX editor for scientific and academic writingSelect
Media request management and discovery tool for Plex with approval workflowSelect
Self-hosted live streaming and chat server with RTMP and Fediverse supportSelect
Self-hosted file sync, sharing, and collaboration platform for teamsSelect
Lightweight Rust-based self-hosted cloud storage with Nextcloud client supportSelect
PairDrop is a web-based file sharing tool for instant transfers between devicesSelect
Personal finance tracker with double-entry accounting and investment trackingSelect
Userspace WireGuard tunnel client for secure remote access via PangolinSelect
Paperclip is an AI/ML orchestration platform for autonomous teamsSelect
Document management system that transforms physical documents into searchable digital archivesSelect
Open-source document management system for scanning, OCR, and organizing PDFsSelect
Minimalistic open-source document management and archiving platformSelect
Open-source observability data lake for logs, metrics, and tracesSelect
Open-source team password manager with end-to-end OpenPGP encryption and sharingSelect
Self-hosted secret sharing with one-time, expiring links for passwords and filesSelect
Pastefy is a self-hosted pastebin for secure code snippet sharingSelect
Self-hosted Linux patch management and fleet monitoring platformSelect
Open-source billing and subscription management platform for hosting companiesSelect
Self-hosted PDF manager with cross-device sync and browser-based annotationSelect