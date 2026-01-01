Up to 69% off for Grafana Loki

Deploy Grafana Loki in one click installation.

Horizontally scalable log aggregation system inspired by Prometheus, designed for cost-efficient indexing of labels instead of full text.

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AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
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Deploy Grafana Loki in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Grafana Loki

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
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Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
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Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
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Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
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Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Grafana Loki

Grafana Loki is an open-source log aggregation system built by Grafana Labs that takes the Prometheus approach to logs â€” it indexes only a small set of metadata labels per stream rather than the full log content, which keeps storage costs and operational overhead dramatically lower than traditional log databases. Logs are pushed in by agents like Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, or Vector and queried with LogQL.

This template bundles Loki with Grafana pre-configured as a UI and pre-provisions Loki as the default data source, so logs are searchable in the Explore view the moment the stack comes up. Self-hosting on a VPS keeps sensitive application and audit logs entirely within your own infrastructure, with no per-GB ingestion fees.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Grafana Loki

Label-based indexing

Loki indexes only a handful of metadata labels per log stream instead of the full payload, cutting storage and memory cost compared to Elasticsearch-style engines.

LogQL query language

Query logs with a PromQL-inspired syntax that supports filtering, parsing, and metric extraction so you can graph error rates and latency directly from log lines.

Bundled Grafana UI

The included Grafana instance comes with Loki preconfigured as a data source, ready for the Explore view, dashboards, and unified alerting on day one.

Multi-agent ingestion

Accept logs from Promtail, Grafana Alloy, Fluent Bit, Vector, Logstash, and any client speaking the Loki push API for flexible collection across your stack.

Unified alerting

Define LogQL-based alert rules through Grafana and route notifications to Slack, PagerDuty, email, and webhooks alongside your existing metric alerts.

Filesystem-backed storage

The default single-binary mode persists chunks and the TSDB index to a Docker volume on disk, with no external object store required to get started.

Why run Grafana Loki on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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