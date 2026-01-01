All templatesWebsitesApps

Hostinger templates

Explore our collection of ready-to-use templates for websites, apps, and newsletters – easy to customize and launch.

Popular website templates

Adelina

Adelina

Home decor store

Home decor store

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Linas

Linas

Mina

Mina

Presson

Presson

Popular apps templates

Budget tracker

Budget tracker

Color palette generator

Color palette generator

Focus timer

Focus timer

Invoice generator

Invoice generator

Logo maker

Logo maker

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Hostinger templates FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about the different types of templates Hostinger offers.

What are Hostinger templates?

Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.

It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.

Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.

We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.

What types of templates are available?

At the moment, we offer ready-to-use templates for websites, web apps, and newsletters. Whether you’re building a business website, online store, or portfolio, launching a web application for personal or business needs, or creating email campaigns, you’ll find professionally designed templates tailored to different industries and goals.

Do I need coding skills to use these templates?

No. All templates are fully customizable with an intuitive editor, so you can modify layouts, colors, text, and images without any coding knowledge.

Can I customize the templates to match my brand?

Yes. You can easily adjust fonts, colors, images, and content to reflect your brand identity. Templates provide a starting point, but you have full control over the final design.

Can I add more pages or edit my project after it has launched?

Yes, you can add new pages and sections to your template and continue editing your project even after it has been published. This allows you to scale and evolve your website or web app as your business grows.

Are Hostinger templates free to try?

Yes! You can start building using your preferred template for free. However, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan when you’re ready to publish your project online.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.