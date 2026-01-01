Deploy Apache Druid in one click installation.
Real-time analytics database na idinisenyo para sa mabilis na slice-and-dice queries sa streaming at historical event data sa scale.
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What you can build with Apache Druid
Apache Druid is a high-performance, real-time analytics database purpose-built for sub-second OLAP queries on event-driven data. Originally developed at Metamarkets and now an Apache top-level project, Druid powers user-facing analytics, network telemetry, application performance monitoring, and clickstream dashboards at companies like Netflix, Confluent, Airbnb, Lyft, and Walmart.
Self-hosting Druid on your VPS gives you a column-oriented query engine optimized for streaming ingestion from Kafka and Kinesis, time-series filtering, and high-concurrency aggregations — without per-query cloud fees or vendor lock-in. The built-in web console handles SQL exploration, ingestion specs, datasource management, and cluster health from a single browser tab.
Key features of Apache Druid
Built-in web console
Browser-based UI for SQL queries, ingestion specs, datasource management, and cluster health monitoring without a separate client.
Real-time ingestion
Stream events from Kafka, Kinesis, or HTTP into queryable datasources within seconds, with exactly-once delivery guarantees.
Columnar time-series store
Column-oriented storage with bitmap indexes and time-based partitioning delivers sub-second filters and aggregations on billions of rows.
Lambda architecture
Unified query layer over streaming and batch data sources lets dashboards merge real-time events with historical context transparently.
SQL and native queries
Standard ANSI SQL plus a JSON-based native query API give analysts and applications flexible access to the same datasources.
Why run Apache Druid on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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