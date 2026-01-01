Deploy Apache HertzBeat in one click installation.
Open-source agentless real-time observability platform for monitoring servers, databases, and cloud services.
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What you can build with Apache HertzBeat
Apache HertzBeat is a community-driven, agentless observability platform that monitors servers, databases, middleware, cloud services, and custom HTTP and JMX endpoints through configurable protocol templates. Instead of installing collectors on every target, it polls endpoints over SSH, SNMP, JDBC, JMX, HTTP, and dozens of other protocols, then renders dashboards, alerts, and status pages from one unified interface.
Self-hosting HertzBeat on your VPS keeps monitoring data, alert rules, and target credentials inside infrastructure you control, with no per-metric pricing or vendor lock-in. The bundled PostgreSQL and VictoriaMetrics stack stores configuration and time-series metrics locally, making the deployment fully self-contained from day one.
Key features of Apache HertzBeat
Agentless monitoring
Poll servers, databases, and APIs over SSH, SNMP, JDBC, JMX, and HTTP without installing collectors on every target machine.
Threshold alerting
Define alert rules with expression-based thresholds and deliver notifications to email, Slack, Discord, Telegram, webhooks, and SMS providers.
Public status pages
Publish customer-facing status pages that report uptime and incidents for selected monitored services without exposing internal dashboards.
Custom protocols
Add new monitoring types by writing YAML application templates, so niche systems can be observed without waiting for vendor integrations.
Bundled time-series store
Ships with VictoriaMetrics for efficient long-term metric storage and PostgreSQL for configuration, removing the need to wire up external databases.
Why run Apache HertzBeat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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