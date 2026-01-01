Hostinger Ecommerce

Sell everywhere. Manage it all in one place.

Connect your products, orders, inventory and sales channels in one simple dashboard

View plans

30-day money-back guarantee

Sell everywhere. Manage it all in one place.

Start selling in under 3 min

Name your business

Name your business

Choose your store name and create your ecommerce business in minutes.
Turn product images into listings

Turn product images into listings

Upload a product image, and AI helps write the description, suggest pricing, and get your product ready to sell faster.
Connect every way you sell

Connect every way you sell

Receive payments across your website, social media, and quick links, without switching between tools.
Expand to new ways to sell

Expand to new ways to sell

Add more ways to reach customers as your business grows, while keeping products, orders, and operations connected.
Get started

One platform for every product type

Digital products
For Horizons

Sell where customers shop

Create your online store with Horizons or Website Builder, or share a quick link and start selling immediately.

Sell where customers shop

Run it from one dashboard

Run it from one dashboard.Manage multiple Ecommerce businesses and add more ways to sell as you grow.

Run it from one dashboard

Pay 0% transaction fees

Accept 100+ payment methods, and keep what you earn. Hostinger doesn’t take a cut from your sales.

Pay 0% transaction fees

Deliver instantly

Send digital products to customers automatically after purchase.

Deliver instantly
Sell where your customers shop

Sell where your customers shop

Sell through quick links

Create quick links for your products and share them in DMs, emails, chat apps, or social posts.

Sell on your website

Create a branded online store with Horizons or Website Builder, where customers can discover your products and buy directly.
Coming soon

Sell on social media

Connect with TikTok Shops, Meta, and other social platforms as integrations become available.

Custom sales channels

Create custom storefronts, connect your favorite tools, and extend your business with an open Ecommerce platform.

No matter where you're starting, there's a plan for it

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

24/7 support

25% off
Starter
For social media sellers who need a quick, low-cost way to start taking orders.
239
179 /mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for ₱2,148 (regular price ₱2,868). Renews at ₱179/mo.
Sell up to 5 products

Starter benefits:

Sell physical & digital goods
Accept 100+ secure payment methods
Pay 0% Hostinger transaction fees
Generate product descriptions and suggested prices from images with AI
Create checkout links with Hostinger.store
Get chatbot support from Kodee
MOST POPULAR
50% off
Growth
For sellers building a branded business across multiple shops and websites.
949
479 /mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for ₱5,748 (regular price ₱11,388). Renews at ₱719/mo.
Sell up to 300 products
Manage up to 3 businesses
Connect up to 3 sales channels per business

Everything in Starter, plus

Sell subscriptions with Horizons storefronts
Sell custom merch with print-on-demand
Free custom domain for 1 year
Branded business email
Premium hosting
300+ mobile-optimized templates
AI storefront creation
Customer accounts and order history
Centralized inventory across shops
Kodee AI — manage your store by chat
33% off
Scale
For sellers running multiple brands and shops, with advanced connection needs.
1,779
1,189 /mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for ₱14,268 (regular price ₱21,348). Renews at ₱1,489/mo.
Sell unlimited products
Manage unlimited business
Connect unlimited sales channels

Everything in Growth, plus:

API connections
COMING SOON
Scalable hosting
Priority 24/7 multilingual support
25% off
Starter
For social media sellers who need a quick, low-cost way to start taking orders.
239
179 /mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for ₱2,148 (regular price ₱2,868). Renews at ₱179/mo.
Sell up to 5 products

Starter benefits:

Sell physical & digital goods
Accept 100+ secure payment methods
Pay 0% Hostinger transaction fees
Generate product descriptions and suggested prices from images with AI
Create checkout links with Hostinger.store
Get chatbot support from Kodee
MOST POPULAR
50% off
Growth
For sellers building a branded business across multiple shops and websites.
949
479 /mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for ₱5,748 (regular price ₱11,388). Renews at ₱719/mo.
Sell up to 300 products
Manage up to 3 businesses
Connect up to 3 sales channels per business

Everything in Starter, plus

Sell subscriptions with Horizons storefronts
Sell custom merch with print-on-demand
Free custom domain for 1 year
Branded business email
Premium hosting
300+ mobile-optimized templates
AI storefront creation
Customer accounts and order history
Centralized inventory across shops
Kodee AI — manage your store by chat
33% off
Scale
For sellers running multiple brands and shops, with advanced connection needs.
1,779
1,189 /mo
Choose plan
Get 12 months for ₱14,268 (regular price ₱21,348). Renews at ₱1,489/mo.
Sell unlimited products
Manage unlimited business
Connect unlimited sales channels

Everything in Growth, plus:

API connections
COMING SOON
Scalable hosting
Priority 24/7 multilingual support
View all features
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Work faster with AI-powered ecommerce tools

Free up time with AI tools that help you write, optimize, update, and improve your store as you sell.

Get help and take action in seconds

Kodee is your 24/7 AI assistant. Ask it to update pricing, run a flash sale, fix SEO, and help with day-to-day business tasks in seconds, no tech skills needed.

Get help and take action in seconds
Get found online

One dashboard to grow your business

Get found online

Use built-in SEO tools to help shoppers find your products.

Know what's selling

Track sales, orders, and average order value in one place.

Bring shoppers back

Use email marketing and Meta Pixel to bring back shoppers, recover abandoned carts, and build audiences for future campaigns.
Get started

Haralabos Lukatos

Review provider

This company has great user friendly features in the editing website mode. Also when adding an online store, the steps are simple and stress free.

Mitul

Review provider

The servers are incredibly fast - my e-commerce site loads in 1.8 seconds consistently. Their hPanel is intuitive and makes managing sites simple, even for beginners.

Andrea King

Review provider

Hostinger is a versatile web design platform. It’s easy to use & you can use Ai to design individual parts of your page layout. I would definitely recommend Hostinger for designing an ecommerce or portfolio website.

Sell everywhere, with everything connected.

Start selling

Hostinger Ecommerce FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about how you can start or scale your ecommerce business with Hostinger

What is Hostinger Ecommerce?

Hostinger Ecommerce is an all-in-one ecommerce-first business management platform that puts you in control of your entire online business from a single dashboard.

Unlike traditional platforms that start with a website, Hostinger Ecommerce starts with your business – you set up your products, payments, and operations first, then choose where and how to sell – your own website, social media, marketplaces, or via a simple shareable link. Hostinger Ecommerce isn't tied to a single storefront, so your business can grow wherever your customers are.

Who is Hostinger Ecommerce solution for?

Hostinger Ecommerce is built for sellers at every stage – from your very first sale to managing a multi-channel business.

  • First-time sellers. Want to sell online without the technical headache or costly add-ons? You'll be up and running in minutes, with no prior experience needed.
  • Social sellers. If you're currently selling through Instagram DMs, WhatsApp, or TikTok, Hostinger Ecommerce gives you a proper store setup — simple, fast, and without the complexity.
  • Multi-channel sellers. Already selling in multiple places and tired of juggling separate tools? Hostinger Ecommerce brings your products, inventory, and orders into one dashboard.

No technical skills required. Name your business, add your first product, set up payments, and choose how you want to sell – whether that's your own website, an existing store, or simply a shareable link. The tools are there to handle the heavy lifting, so you can focus on growing your business.

Do I need a website to start selling?

No – and that's what makes Hostinger Ecommerce different. You can start selling right away by generating a quick product link – a simple, shareable URL that takes customers straight to your product, no website needed. Share it on WhatsApp, Instagram, or any other channel you already use. When you're ready to add a website or connect additional sales channels, that option is always there.

How can I create an ecommerce website with Hostinger?

You've got three ways to build your store – pick the one that suits you best, no coding needed.

Can I use Hostinger Ecommerce if I already have a website?

Yes. Think of Hostinger Ecommerce as the kitchen powering your restaurant – it handles your products, inventory, and orders behind the scenes, while your website is just one of the dining rooms customers walk into. Connect your existing website – whether it's built with Hostinger Website Builder, Horizons vibe coding builder, WordPress, or another platform – and everything runs from the same place. You can also add more sales channels alongside your existing site without starting from scratch.

Can I manage multiple sales channels?

Yes. That's one of the biggest advantages of Hostinger Ecommerce. Whether you're selling on your website, TikTok, Instagram, or a marketplace like Etsy or Amazon, it gives you centralized inventory management for all your shops – meaning your products, inventory, and orders are all managed from a single dashboard. No more switching between tools or worrying about stock going out of sync.

What can I sell with Hostinger Ecommerce?

Pretty much anything. Physical products, digital downloads (like eBooks, music, or templates), services that require bookings, print-on-demand merchandise, and subscription-based offerings. Whatever your business model, there's a plan built for it.

Not sure what to sell yet? We've put together a list of trending product ideas to help you find your niche.

Are there any transaction fees?

None. You keep 100% of what you earn. Hostinger Ecommerce charges no platform transaction fees, so whether you're processing your first sale or your thousandth, every dollar goes straight to you.

What payment methods can my customers use?

You can accept 100+ payment methods globally, including Stripe (Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay), PayPal, RazorPay, and Alipay – all with a secure, integrated checkout experience.

How does shipping work?

For physical products, you can connect Shippo to automate the entire fulfillment process – print labels in seconds, offer real-time tracking, and ship with 40+ carriers including DHL, FedEx, and UPS. For print-on-demand products, Printful handles production and shipping automatically once an order is placed.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.