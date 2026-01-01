Hostinger Ecommerce
Sell everywhere. Manage it all in one place.
Connect your products, orders, inventory and sales channels in one simple dashboard
30-day money-back guarantee
Stories from businesses like yours
Start selling in under 3 min
Name your business
Turn product images into listings
Connect every way you sell
Expand to new ways to sell
One platform for every product type
Sell where customers shop
Create your online store with Horizons or Website Builder, or share a quick link and start selling immediately.
Run it from one dashboard
Run it from one dashboard.Manage multiple Ecommerce businesses and add more ways to sell as you grow.
Pay 0% transaction fees
Accept 100+ payment methods, and keep what you earn. Hostinger doesn’t take a cut from your sales.
Deliver instantly
Send digital products to customers automatically after purchase.
Sell where your customers shop
Sell through quick links
Sell on your website
Sell on social media
Custom sales channels
No matter where you're starting, there's a plan for it
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
24/7 support
Starter benefits:
Everything in Starter, plus
Everything in Growth, plus:
Starter benefits:
Everything in Starter, plus
Everything in Growth, plus:
Work faster with AI-powered ecommerce tools
Get help and take action in seconds
Kodee is your 24/7 AI assistant. Ask it to update pricing, run a flash sale, fix SEO, and help with day-to-day business tasks in seconds, no tech skills needed.
One dashboard to grow your business
Get found online
Know what's selling
Bring shoppers back
Haralabos Lukatos
This company has great user friendly features in the editing website mode. Also when adding an online store, the steps are simple and stress free.
Mitul
The servers are incredibly fast - my e-commerce site loads in 1.8 seconds consistently. Their hPanel is intuitive and makes managing sites simple, even for beginners.
Sell everywhere, with everything connected.
Hostinger Ecommerce FAQs
What is Hostinger Ecommerce?
Hostinger Ecommerce is an all-in-one ecommerce-first business management platform that puts you in control of your entire online business from a single dashboard.
Unlike traditional platforms that start with a website, Hostinger Ecommerce starts with your business – you set up your products, payments, and operations first, then choose where and how to sell – your own website, social media, marketplaces, or via a simple shareable link. Hostinger Ecommerce isn't tied to a single storefront, so your business can grow wherever your customers are.
Who is Hostinger Ecommerce solution for?
Hostinger Ecommerce is built for sellers at every stage – from your very first sale to managing a multi-channel business.
- First-time sellers. Want to sell online without the technical headache or costly add-ons? You'll be up and running in minutes, with no prior experience needed.
- Social sellers. If you're currently selling through Instagram DMs, WhatsApp, or TikTok, Hostinger Ecommerce gives you a proper store setup — simple, fast, and without the complexity.
- Multi-channel sellers. Already selling in multiple places and tired of juggling separate tools? Hostinger Ecommerce brings your products, inventory, and orders into one dashboard.
No technical skills required. Name your business, add your first product, set up payments, and choose how you want to sell – whether that's your own website, an existing store, or simply a shareable link. The tools are there to handle the heavy lifting, so you can focus on growing your business.
Do I need a website to start selling?
No – and that's what makes Hostinger Ecommerce different. You can start selling right away by generating a quick product link – a simple, shareable URL that takes customers straight to your product, no website needed. Share it on WhatsApp, Instagram, or any other channel you already use. When you're ready to add a website or connect additional sales channels, that option is always there.
How can I create an ecommerce website with Hostinger?
You've got three ways to build your store – pick the one that suits you best, no coding needed.
- Drag-and-drop ecommerce website builder. Simply describe your business to AI and get a ready-made website in seconds – then customize it to make it yours by dragging and dropping elements into place.
- Vibe code your online store with Horizons. Chat your store into existence. Describe your vision, refine it in conversation – AI builds everything for you.
- Ecommerce website templates. Prefer a head start? Choose from a library of ready-made ecommerce templates – pick one that fits your brand and customize it to make it truly yours.
Can I use Hostinger Ecommerce if I already have a website?
Yes. Think of Hostinger Ecommerce as the kitchen powering your restaurant – it handles your products, inventory, and orders behind the scenes, while your website is just one of the dining rooms customers walk into. Connect your existing website – whether it's built with Hostinger Website Builder, Horizons vibe coding builder, WordPress, or another platform – and everything runs from the same place. You can also add more sales channels alongside your existing site without starting from scratch.
Can I manage multiple sales channels?
Yes. That's one of the biggest advantages of Hostinger Ecommerce. Whether you're selling on your website, TikTok, Instagram, or a marketplace like Etsy or Amazon, it gives you centralized inventory management for all your shops – meaning your products, inventory, and orders are all managed from a single dashboard. No more switching between tools or worrying about stock going out of sync.
What can I sell with Hostinger Ecommerce?
Pretty much anything. Physical products, digital downloads (like eBooks, music, or templates), services that require bookings, print-on-demand merchandise, and subscription-based offerings. Whatever your business model, there's a plan built for it.
Not sure what to sell yet? We've put together a list of trending product ideas to help you find your niche.
Are there any transaction fees?
None. You keep 100% of what you earn. Hostinger Ecommerce charges no platform transaction fees, so whether you're processing your first sale or your thousandth, every dollar goes straight to you.
What payment methods can my customers use?
You can accept 100+ payment methods globally, including Stripe (Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay), PayPal, RazorPay, and Alipay – all with a secure, integrated checkout experience.
How does shipping work?
For physical products, you can connect Shippo to automate the entire fulfillment process – print labels in seconds, offer real-time tracking, and ship with 40+ carriers including DHL, FedEx, and UPS. For print-on-demand products, Printful handles production and shipping automatically once an order is placed.