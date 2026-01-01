Deploy Vane in one click installation.
Privacy-focused AI answering engine that delivers cited answers using local LLMs or cloud providers on your own hardware.
Choose a VPS plan for Vane
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Vane
Vane is an open-source AI-powered answering engine that runs entirely on infrastructure you control. It pairs a SearXNG-based metasearch backend with your choice of large language model â€” local Ollama models or cloud providers like OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and Groq â€” to synthesize accurate answers backed by cited web sources.
Self-hosting Vane keeps every search query and document upload on your VPS. There is no third-party query logging, no per-seat subscription, and no opaque ranking â€” you pick the search sources, the model, and the level of privacy that fits the way you research.
Key features of Vane
Cited AI answers
Every response links back to the underlying sources, letting you verify claims and dive deeper without blindly trusting generated content.
Local and cloud LLMs
Run open-source models locally through Ollama, or connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, and Groq from the same web interface.
Bundled SearXNG
Ships with a SearXNG metasearch instance so queries are aggregated across many engines without exposing them to commercial trackers.
Speed and quality modes
Switch between Speed, Balanced, and Quality modes to trade response time for deeper, multi-step research on harder questions.
File uploads and discover
Upload PDFs, text files, and images to ask questions about your own documents, or browse the Discover feed for trending content.
Search history on your VPS
All queries, uploaded files, and chat history stay on your server in a persistent volume â€” never synced to a third-party cloud.
Why run Vane on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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