Clone any website. Change it with AI.
A website cloner that gives you room to improve
Generate from URL
Redesign with AI
Own what you build
Whatever the job, get there faster with AI
Migrate without starting over
Modernize an outdated site
Adapt a website for a new purpose
Recreate a client's website
Go multilingual
Prototype and experiment
How to clone a website with AI
Paste the URL
Review and customize
Publish with a single click
See what else you can build with Hostinger AI Builder
AI Website Cloner FAQs
What is a website cloner?
A website cloner is a Hostinger AI Builder feature that recreates an existing website from a URL, capturing its structure, styles, and content as an editable, interactive project. Simply paste a link, and AI builds a starting point you can customize freely.
Who is the website cloning feature for?
Website cloning is built for anyone who already has a website in mind, whether it's theirs, a client's, or one they're migrating away from. It's especially useful for small business owners refreshing an outdated site without hiring an agency, freelancers and agencies rebuilding client websites faster, and anyone moving from another website builder, WordPress, or similar platform.
Can I clone any website?
You can generate a new version of any website whose URL you provide, as long as you own it or have permission to use it. AI Builder analyzes the site's visible content and structure to create your version, results can vary depending on the original site's complexity.
Can I edit the cloned website?
Yes, editing is the point. Once your website is generated, you can change copy, colors, images, layout, and components, either by selecting elements directly or describing the change in AI chat.
Can I edit the code?
Yes. If you want more control, full code editing is available, so you can customize beyond the visual editor and scale the project however you need.
Will the cloned website look exactly the same?
The generated result is a close starting point, not a pixel-perfect duplicate. Some layouts, animations, or highly custom elements may not carry over exactly. From there, you can adjust anything, from layout to content, using AI prompts or manual drag-and-drop edits.
Do I need coding experience to clone and edit a website?
None. Just paste a URL, then describe any changes you want in plain language. AI Builder handles the rest, no design or technical skills required.
Is website cloning free to try?
You can start for free, no credit card required. You'll get AI credits to generate and edit your first recreated website. When you're ready to publish, choose a paid plan, hosting and domain are already included.