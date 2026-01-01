Build internal tools your team will actually use
Your team deserves better than spreadsheets
Move faster with the right tools
Everything to fuel growth
Make your tools smarter with AI
Store and manage your data with ease
Some custom internal tools you can build with AI Builder
Sales dashboard
Project tracker
Task prioritization tool
Sales proposal builder
AI Chatbot
Employee onboarding portal
How to create an internal tool with AI Builder
Describe your idea or pick a template
Customize and test
Publish with a single click
Pick a template. Make it yours.
Pre-made templates
Task planner
Content calendar
Social media post generator
Need more guidance?
See what else AI Builder can build for your business
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Internal tool builder FAQs
What is an internal tool?
An internal tool is any app, dashboard, or system built specifically for your team's use. Think project trackers, approval workflows, HR portals, or sales dashboards. Instead of paying for off-the-shelf software that doesn't quite fit, you can build exactly what your team needs with AI Builder.
Who can build internal tools with AI Builder?
Anyone with an idea and a business problem to solve – no engineering background required. Whether you're a founder tired of juggling spreadsheets, a manager looking to streamline your team's workflow, or a small business owner who needs a custom tool but doesn't have a dev team to build it, AI Builder is built for you. If you can describe what you need, AI Builder can build it.
Do I need any design or coding skills to create my own tool?
None at all. AI Builder uses a conversational approach to building — often called vibe coding. You simply describe what you want in plain language and AI builds it for you in real time. Want to add a new data field? Just ask. Need to change a workflow? Describe it.
If you need more guidance, our tutorial on how to build custom internal tools will walk you through everything you need to know.
How much does it cost to build a tool with AI Builder internal tool builder?
You can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your tool, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.
Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your tool – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.
When you're ready to publish, paid plans start at ₱109/mo and include hosting and domain – so there's nothing else to set up. Just hit publish and your showcase goes live.
Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.
Can I control who has access to my internal tool?
Yes. AI Builder comes with an integrated backend, meaning you can build web apps with user authentication, data storage, and access control built right in – so you decide exactly who can log in, what they can see, and what they can do, without setting up any external systems or databases.
Can my team use the tool on any device?
Yes. Every tool built with AI Builder is fully responsive, so it works on desktop, tablet, and mobile – wherever your team is working.
What if I need to make changes when my business grows?
No problem. Updating your internal tool is just as easy as building it. Simply go back to your project, open it, and continue chatting with AI Builder – describe what you want to change and it takes care of the rest. It's all part of the vibe coding experience, no developer needed.
And if you do have a technical background or want to scale your tool further down the line, AI Builder gives you full access to the code – so you can take it as far as you need.