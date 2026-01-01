MVP development made simple with AI
Need MVP ideas?
Study planner tool
Inventory tracker tool
Let users easily monitor stock levels, track supplies, and avoid shortages — all from a simple, intuitive dashboard.
AI chatbot
Create a smart chatbot that answers customer questions, guides users, or automates common tasks — helping businesses improve services and save time.
Task prioritization tool
Study planner tool
Inventory tracker tool
Let users easily monitor stock levels, track supplies, and avoid shortages — all from a simple, intuitive dashboard.
AI chatbot
Create a smart chatbot that answers customer questions, guides users, or automates common tasks — helping businesses improve services and save time.
Task prioritization tool
Your idea is a prompt away
SaaS product MVP
On-demand service MVP
Internal tool MVP
Niche ecommerce MVP
How to develop a minimum viable product
Describe your idea
Launch with a single click
Test and iterate
Need more guidance?
How to develop a minimum viable product
What users are saying about Hostinger AI Builder
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the AI Builder. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
MVP development FAQs
What is MVP development?
MVP development is the process of creating a minimum viable product – a simplified version of your idea with just enough features to test it with real users. This way, you can find out if it solves users’ problems in the real world before investing too much money upfront. Learn more in our MVP guide.
Do I need to know how to code to build a MVP?
No. With Hostinger Horizons, you can create a fully functional MVP using simple prompts – no coding or technical background required. As long as you can explain the problem you want your product to solve, you can build it instantly with Horizons.
How does the AI in Hostinger Horizons actually build an MVP?
Horizons uses advanced AI models to generate code, design, and content based on your prompts. It compiles all of this into a working web app, so you can go from idea to MVP in minutes.
When should I choose a no-code MVP builder versus hiring a developer?
Use a no-code MVP builder to validate your idea quickly and affordably. Once you’ve proven there is a demand and can justify advanced customization at scale, hiring developers becomes an option. Using Horizons, you can quickly test and develop your idea without financial or time constraints.
What are the MVP development costs?
Traditional MVP development can cost thousands of dollars and involve weeks of work. With Horizons, you pay a simple subscription fee that includes AI prompt messages, editing tools, hosting, a domain, and more, keeping costs predictable and low.
What tools do I need to build a minimum viable product?
With Horizons, everything is built in: code, design, content, SEO, hosting, and payment integrations like Stripe. You don’t need separate tools or services.
Can I monetize an MVP?
Yes. You can integrate payment tools like Stripe to sell subscriptions, charge for services, or offer one-time purchases directly within your MVP.
How do I test an MVP?
You can preview and share your MVP with users before launch, collect feedback, and refine it. Testing early helps you confirm demand and improve your product before scaling.
How do I host a web app?
Horizons includes hosting. Once your MVP is ready, you can publish it with one click, complete with a fast, secure hosting platform and a custom domain name.
How do I test an MVP?
You can preview and share your MVP with users before launch, collect feedback, and refine it. Testing early helps you confirm demand and improve your product before scaling.
How do I host a web app?
Horizons includes hosting. Once your MVP is ready, you can publish it with one click, complete with a fast, secure hosting platform and a custom domain name.