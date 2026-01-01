Web application development made easy
How to develop a web application
Define your idea and key features
Choose your tools and technology
Build, test, and launch
Need some no-code web app ideas?
CRM web app
PPC budget tracker web app
Restaurant reservation web app
Feedback collector web app
Invoice generator web app
Resume builder web app
Podcast web app
Build faster, smarter, and easier with Hostinger Horizons no-code web app builder
All-in-one AI web app builder
Built for speed, not struggle
Launch fast, grow even faster
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Web application development FAQs
What is an AI app builder?
An AI app builder is a tool that lets you create apps or websites using artificial intelligence instead of traditional coding. You describe what you want to build, and the AI generates the app structure, logic, and interface for you — making app creation accessible to non-technical users.
Can I build a web app without any coding experience?
Yes. You don’t need coding experience to build a web app. While traditional development requires learning languages like HTML, CSS, or JavaScript — and frameworks such as Node.js or Django — no-code and AI tools like Hostinger AI Builder let you describe your idea in your own words and generate a working web app instantly — without writing code.
Learn more in our guide on how to make a web app.
Is Hostinger AI app builder suitable for startups or MVPs?
Yes. It’s ideal for startups, founders, and teams who want to validate ideas quickly. You can create and iterate on a web app without hiring developers, making it easier to test MVPs and gather feedback early.
How much does it cost to build an app?
Web app development costs can vary widely. Building an app yourself may be affordable but requires time and technical skills, while hiring a development team can cost thousands of dollars.
Using a no-code platform like Hostinger AI Builder is an accessible, budget-friendly option. The plans are affordable, starting from ₱109/mo. They let you develop and launch apps without heavy upfront investment.
For a detailed breakdown, see how much does a web app cost.
How fast can I create an app using AI?
You can go from idea to app in minutes. Once you describe your app idea, the AI creates a fully functional web app almost instantly. From there, you can refine features, adjust layouts, and test your app before launch.
What tools do I need to build a web application?
For coding, you’ll need a code editor (like Visual Studio Code), version control (like GitHub), and deployment tools. With a no-code app maker like Hostinger AI Builder, you only need one platform — it handles app creation, hosting, and deployment in one seamless flow.
What kind of apps can I create with a no-code AI app builder?
You can build a wide range of web applications, including internal tools, dashboards, MVPs, business apps, booking systems, SaaS, and interactive web apps.
Hostinger AI app creator is designed for web-based app development, not native mobile apps.
How do I test, fix issues, and publish a web app?
Before going live, you can preview and test your web app to make sure everything works as expected. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can test your app in a sandbox environment and quickly fix issues by asking AI to make adjustments — no coding or manual debugging required.
Once everything looks right, publish your web app online instantly with one click. Hosting is built in, so there’s no deployment setup to manage.
For more details, explore our web application testing guide.
Can I customize the app after AI creates it?
Yes, you can keep editing your web app or website after AI has generated it. If you’d like to edit only text and code, no message credits are required, and you can do so directly.
You can also use Hostinger AI Builder to make changes and generate brand new versions of your app or site, as long as you have enough message credits. Simply describe what changes you’d like to make in a message to our AI web app builder.
How is my web app secured?
Web app security includes setting up an SSL certificate, managing permissions, protecting user data, and monitoring for threats. Hostinger AI Builder takes care of essential security measures by default, but you can read more about web app security best practices.
Will I need to maintain my web app after launch?
Maintaining a web app means keeping it updated, secure, and running smoothly. This includes fixing bugs, updating software components, and improving features over time. Tools like Hostinger AI Builder simplify maintenance by bundling updates and hosting in one platform..
How can I monetize a web app?
There are many ways to make money from a web app. You can charge users directly through subscriptions or one-time purchases, run ads, offer premium features (freemium model), or sell access to specialized tools or content. Hostinger AI Builder integrates with payment systems, making it easier to set up paid features or services.
For more inspiration, check out tips on how to monetize a web app.
Which is better: a web app or a website?
Websites display static or semi-dynamic content; web apps offer interactive features like user accounts or real-time updates. Which is better depends on your goals.
Read more in our comparison of web app vs. website.
Which is better: a web app or a mobile app?
Web apps work in browsers; mobile apps are downloaded to devices. Web apps are easier to update and deploy, while mobile apps can offer better device integration.
See our full web app vs. mobile app breakdown for pros and cons.