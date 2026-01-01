Show off your work with a showcase website or app

You can start for free – no credit card required. Once you're in, you'll get 5 AI credits to start building right away. Credit usage depends on the complexity of each prompt – simpler tweaks cost less than a credit, bigger builds may use more. Your free credits are enough to describe your showcase website or app, see it come to life, and get a real feel for AI Builder before committing to anything.



Worth knowing: AI credits are also used to power any AI features inside your website or app – like a chatbot or smart search – but only when your users actually interact with them.



When you're ready to publish, paid plans start at ₱109/mo and include hosting and domain – so there's nothing else to set up. Just hit publish and your showcase goes live.



Running low on credits? You can top up anytime and track your usage from the dashboard.