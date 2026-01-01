Give AI a job, not just a prompt
Agents act. You stay in control.
You approve important actions
Your setup is isolated
You control access
Trusted by customers worldwide
Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.
I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎
Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.
Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.
You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!
Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.
Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.
Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.
Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!
Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'
You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!
I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.
It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.
You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.
Learn more about agentic AI
What is agentic AI? Definition, examples, and how it works
Agentic AI is an advanced form of artificial intelligence that can independently set goals, plan, reason, and take action to achieve a specific objective with minimal human oversight.
What are AI agents and how do they work? With examples
AI agents, also known as autonomous software systems or intelligent digital assistants, are programs designed to independently perform tasks and make decisions to achieve specific goals.
How to set up Hermes Agent (managed or self-hosted)
You can set up Hermes Agent in two ways: use a managed plan that handles the server and maintenance for you, or self-host it with Docker on a virtual private server (VPS).