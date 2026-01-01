Haven is an open-source personal blogging application built on Ruby on Rails for writers who want a private space to share with friends and family rather than the public internet. There is no self-signup, no ads, no trackers, and no algorithmic feed â€” only the people you create accounts for can read your posts.

Self-hosting Haven on your own VPS keeps your journal entries, photos, and subscriber list entirely under your control, with a markdown editor, built-in RSS reader, and image downscaling tuned for low-bandwidth reading.