WordPress is the world's most popular content management system, powering over 40% of all websites on the internet. It provides a flexible publishing platform for blogs, business websites, portfolios, ecommerce stores, and more â€” with a visual editor, theme system, and an ecosystem of tens of thousands of plugins.

Self-hosting WordPress on a VPS gives you complete control over your site's performance, security, and data with no monthly platform fees. This template includes MySQL for reliable database storage, and routing through the pre-installed Traefik reverse proxy ensures automatic HTTPS for your domain from the first deployment.