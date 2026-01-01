Up to 69% off for An Otter Wiki

Deploy An Otter Wiki in one click installation.

Minimalist self-hosted wiki with Git-backed page history, Markdown editing, and user access control in a single container.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
409 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy An Otter Wiki in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for An Otter Wiki

63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
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Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
1,119
409 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱9,816 (regular price ₱26,856). Renews at ₱679/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
1,429
549 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱13,176 (regular price ₱34,296). Renews at ₱819/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
2,379
749 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱17,976 (regular price ₱57,096). Renews at ₱1,629/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
4,209
1,499 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for ₱35,976 (regular price ₱101,016). Renews at ₱2,989/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with An Otter Wiki

An Otter Wiki is a lightweight self-hosted wiki that stores all pages in a Git repository and user data in SQLite — no separate database service required. Written in Python with a clean Bootstrap interface, it supports Markdown editing, file attachments, and a full page revision history backed by Git commits.

Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all wiki content under your control, with fine-grained access rules that can restrict reading and editing to registered or admin-approved users only. The single-container design means there is nothing to provision beyond a named volume and the container itself.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of An Otter Wiki

Git-Backed History

Every page edit is automatically a Git commit, giving you a complete revision history you can browse, diff, and revert through the web interface.

Markdown Editing

Write and edit pages in Markdown with a live preview editor — no proprietary format or rich-text lock-in of any kind.

Access Control

Read, write, and attachment permissions are configured independently for anonymous visitors, registered users, and admin-approved users.

File Attachments

Upload and embed images and files directly into wiki pages, stored alongside page content in the persistent data volume.

User Management

Built-in registration with optional email confirmation and admin approval workflows give full control over who can contribute.

Why run An Otter Wiki on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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