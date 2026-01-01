Deploy WebTop in one click installation.
Full Linux desktop environment in your browser with persistent sessions, file management, and audio/video support.
Choose a VPS plan for WebTop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with WebTop
Ang WebTop ay nagbibigay ng kumpletong Linux desktop environment na naa-access mula sa anumang browser sa pamamagitan ng KasmVNC streaming. Binuo ng LinuxServer.io, nagbibigay ito ng KDE, XFCE, at iba pang desktop environment na may persistent home directory storage, integrated file management, audio at video passthrough, at maayos na graphical performance sa pamamagitan ng shared memory configuration.
Ang pag-self-host ng WebTop sa isang VPS ay nagbibigay sa iyo ng secure na remote desktop na naa-access nang walang VPN o RDP client software. Ito ay perpekto para sa pagpapatakbo ng graphical Linux applications mula sa mga restricted environment, na nagbibigay ng consistent development o productivity workspace na naa-access mula sa anumang device na may browser.
Key features of WebTop
Browser-based desktop
Access a full Linux desktop from any browser without installing VPN, RDP, or remote desktop client software.
Multiple desktop environments
Choose from KDE, XFCE, MATE, and other desktop environments depending on your workflow and resource preferences.
Persistent storage
Your home directory and application data will persist between sessions, ensuring your files and configurations remain intact even after reconnecting.
Audio & video support
Multimedia passthrough enables playing audio and video within the containerized desktop environment.
Secure remote access
Access the desktop over HTTPS through Traefik without exposing RDP or VNC ports directly to the internet.
Why run WebTop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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