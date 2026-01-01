Deploy BunkerM in one click installation.
All-in-one Eclipse Mosquitto MQTT broker with a web dashboard, ACL management, and live monitoring.
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What you can build with BunkerM
BunkerM packages Eclipse Mosquitto with a full management dashboard into a single container, so you get a production-ready MQTT broker without manually editing config files or installing a separate UI. The bundled web interface handles dynamic security, client and role ACLs, live topic exploration, and message history with replay — all backed by a local SQLite store that captures every published message.
Self-hosting BunkerM on your own VPS keeps device telemetry, ACL rules, and historical messages on infrastructure you control, with unlimited clients and no per-message fees. The image bundles a statistical anomaly detector and a local automation engine for cron-based publishes and condition-based watchers, all running inside the container with no cloud dependency.
Key features of BunkerM
Mosquitto with web UI
Ships Eclipse Mosquitto and a full management dashboard in one container, with MQTT 3.1.1 and MQTT 5 support out of the box.
Dynamic ACL editor
Create clients, roles, and groups with fine-grained publish and subscribe rules from the browser, with JSON export and import for backups.
MQTT explorer
Browse the live topic tree, inspect retained payloads with QoS metadata, and publish messages directly from the dashboard.
Message history and replay
Every published message is captured in a local SQLite store with topic filters, free-text search, and a one-click replay action.
Smart anomaly detection
A local statistical engine watches publish rates and topic baselines, raising alerts on spikes, drift, and unexpected silence.
Why run BunkerM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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