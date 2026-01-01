Parseable is an open-source observability data lake purpose-built for logs, metrics, and traces. Written in Rust and storing data in Apache Parquet, it ingests high-volume telemetry at a fraction of the cost of traditional logging stacks while keeping query performance fast through smart caching and columnar storage.

Self-hosting Parseable on a VPS gives you a complete observability backend under your own control: an HTTP ingestion API compatible with OpenTelemetry, a built-in query engine with SQL support, dashboards, alerts, and role-based access â€” all without per-GB ingestion fees, vendor lock-in, or shipping sensitive log data to third-party SaaS providers.