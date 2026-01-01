Mage AI is a next-generation data pipeline platform that combines a notebook-style development environment with production-grade orchestration. Data engineers and analysts build ETL pipelines using Python, SQL, or R in an interactive editor, test them incrementally, then schedule and monitor them at scale. Integrations with PostgreSQL, MySQL, BigQuery, Snowflake, S3, and dozens of other sources and destinations cover most data stack configurations.

Self-hosting Mage AI on your VPS keeps sensitive production data within your own infrastructure, eliminates per-run cloud pricing, and gives teams a dedicated pipeline environment that scales with their workloads without vendor restrictions.