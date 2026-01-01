Postiz is an open-source alternative to expensive social media SaaS tools, letting you schedule, manage, and analyze your presence across X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, YouTube, Bluesky, Mastodon, Discord, and more from one unified interface. Its built-in AI integration with OpenAI generates post suggestions and auto-completions, while a Canva-like editor handles visual content.

Self-hosting Postiz on your VPS keeps your content strategy and analytics data private, removes per-seat subscription fees, and gives teams unlimited scheduling capacity with custom integrations through N8N, Make.com, and Zapier.