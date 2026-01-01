Deploy Raneto in one click installation.
Markdown-powered knowledge base wiki for Node.js â€” file-based content with a clean browser reader and editor.
Choose a VPS plan for Raneto
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Raneto
Ang Raneto ay isang magaan at open-source na knowledge base na binuo sa Node.js na nagpapalit ng folder ng Markdown files sa isang malinis at nahahanap na documentation site. Walang database na kailangang i-manage â€” ang nilalaman ay nakaimbak bilang plain na
.md files sa isang directory na kontrolado mo, na nagpapadali sa versioning, backups, at paggawa ng content gamit ang paborito mong editor. Ang kasamang web editor ay humahawak ng in-browser editing para sa mga non-technical na user, habang ang mga developer ay maaaring direktang gumawa ng content sa kanilang gustong Markdown tool at hayaan ang git na humawak sa history.
Ang pag-self-host ng Raneto sa isang VPS ay nagbibigay sa iyo ng pribadong knowledge base na ganap mong pag-aari, nang walang vendor lock-in, walang per-seat fees, at nilalaman na nakaimbak bilang portable files sa halip na isang proprietary database.
Key features of Raneto
File-based content
Articles are plain Markdown files in a content directory â€” version with git, back up with rsync, edit with any tool you like.
In-browser editor
Built-in editor lets non-technical users update pages directly from the browser without touching the filesystem or running git.
Full-text search
Fast in-memory search across every page lets readers find content immediately without leaving the documentation site.
Category hierarchy
Folder structure becomes the navigation tree, with custom sort order via per-folder metadata so your IA mirrors your content.
Themable layout
Swap or extend the default theme to match your brand â€” Raneto themes are simple HTML, CSS, and JS bundles.
Why run Raneto on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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