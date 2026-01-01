Deploy Rallly in one click installation.
Self-hosted scheduling tool for collaboratively picking the best date and time across groups, teams, and timezones.
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What you can build with Rallly
Ang Rallly ay isang privacy-friendly, open-source na tool para sa pag-iskedyul at group-poll na idinisenyo upang palitan ang Doodle at mga katulad na SaaS apps. Ang mga organizer ay gumagawa ng poll na may mga iminungkahing opsyon sa petsa/oras, nagbabahagi ng link, at pinipili ng mga sumasagot kung aling mga slot ang akma para sa kanila â€” walang kinakailangang account para sa mga kalahok. Pagkatapos ay itinatampok ng organizer dashboard ang pinakapopular na mga slot, na ginagawang madali upang kumpirmahin ang huling oras.
Ang pag-self-host ng Rallly sa iyong VPS ay nagpapanatili ng mga email ng kalahok, data ng tugon, at mga paksa ng pulong sa imprastraktura na kontrolado mo sa halip na isang third-party na serbisyo sa pag-iskedyul. Sinusuportahan ng platform ang maraming timezones, naka-lock na opsyon, custom branding, at email magic-link authentication para sa mga organizer, at ang buong stack ay tumatakbo sa isang Next.js container kasama ang PostgreSQL â€” sapat na maliit para sa personal na paggamit, sapat na matibay para sa isang maliit na team o club.
Key features of Rallly
Group date polls
Propose multiple date and time options, collect availability from invitees, and surface the best slot â€” Doodle-style polls without per-poll fees.
Timezone aware
Display every option in each respondent local timezone automatically so distributed teams pick times without mental arithmetic.
Invalid responses
Invitees vote with a name and optional email â€” no signup, no password, no friction â€” while organizers keep accounts for managing polls.
Magic-link login
Organizers sign in via emailed magic links instead of passwords, keeping the credential surface area small without sacrificing convenience.
Locked and hidden options
Lock a chosen option to freeze responses, or hide options after voting closes â€” useful for confirming the final pick without further changes.
Custom branding
Set your own site name, logo, and theme so polls feel like part of your organization rather than a generic SaaS landing page.
Why run Rallly on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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