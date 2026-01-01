Up to 69% off for Kodi

Deploy Kodi in one click installation.

Headless Kodi media library server for centralizing and sharing your media database across multiple Kodi instances.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Kodi in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Kodi

63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
â‚±1,119
â‚±409/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±679/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
â‚±1,429
â‚±529/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±819/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
â‚±2,379
â‚±749/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±1,629/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
â‚±4,209
â‚±1,499/mo
Choose plan
Renews at â‚±2,989/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Kodi

This headless Kodi deployment runs a persistent media library server without a display, enabling multiple Kodi clients across your network to share a single centralised MariaDB-backed database. Rather than each Kodi instance maintaining its own separate library, all clients connect to the shared database for unified watch history, ratings, and metadata. A built-in web interface lets you manage media sources, trigger library scans, and install add-ons from any browser.

Self-hosting on a VPS makes your shared Kodi library always available to every client on your network, regardless of whether any other machine is running. Connect your other Kodi installations to the deployment's database and web interface ports to start sharing your library.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Kodi

Centralised Media Library

Host a shared MariaDB-backed media database that all your Kodi clients connect to, eliminating duplicate libraries and keeping watch history in sync.

Browser-based Management

Configure media sources, scan for new content, and manage add-ons through the Kodi web interface without needing a physical display.

Unified Watch History

All connected Kodi clients share the same watch progress, ratings, and metadata, so you can resume content from any device.

Always-on Library Server

Running on a VPS keeps your library server available around the clock, even when personal computers or media players are powered off.

Add-on Management

Install and manage Kodi add-ons remotely via the web interface, extending functionality without direct access to the container.

Why run Kodi on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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