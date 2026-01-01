Immich is a modern, self-hosted alternative to Google Photos and iCloud, built for speed and powered by machine learning. It delivers facial recognition, object detection, smart search, and automatic mobile backup from iOS and Android apps â€” all running on your own infrastructure.

Self-hosting Immich keeps your personal memories and family photos off third-party servers entirely. You retain full control over storage, access permissions, and sharing, with no subscription fees and no risk of service discontinuation. This deployment includes the application server, machine learning service, PostgreSQL with vector extension, and Redis.