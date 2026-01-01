Deploy Enclosed with one-click installation.
Minimalistic web application for sharing private encrypted notes with expiration controls and password protection.
Choose a VPS plan for Enclosed
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Enclosed
Enclosed is an open-source web application for sending private, end-to-end encrypted notes. Using native browser crypto APIs, it encrypts content client-side before it ever reaches the server â€” meaning the host never has access to the unencrypted text. Notes can be set to self-destruct after being read once or expire after a configurable time period.
Self-hosting Enclosed on your VPS ensures encrypted note storage stays entirely on your own infrastructure. Organizations handling sensitive credentials, API keys, or confidential information gain full control over data residency and can enforce custom expiration policies without relying on third-party hosted services.
Key features of Enclosed
Client-Side Encryption
Notes are encrypted in the browser before transmission using native Web Crypto APIs, so the server never sees the unencrypted content.
Self-Destructing Notes
Set notes to expire after a single read or a defined time window, ensuring sensitive information does not persist longer than needed.
Password Protection
Add an optional password to any note, requiring recipients to authenticate before the content can be decrypted and displayed.
Shareable Links
Every note generates a unique URL that can be sent via email, chat, or SMS â€” no account or registration required for the recipient.
Lightweight Deployment
Single container with minimal resource requirements makes Enclosed easy to run alongside other services on the same VPS.
Why run Enclosed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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